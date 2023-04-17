Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after GT vs RR game

Follow us on Image Source : AP Venkatesh Iyer scored a century in MI vs KKR game on Sunday.

It was a wrap of yet another double header weekend in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. After 23 matches, things have started to heat up in the points table as the tournament is close to completing its first half. Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders for the 23rd time on Sunday while Rajasthan Royals avenged for their IPL 2022 final loss against Gujarat Titans. Venkatesh Iyer scored a stunning century to break the 15-year drought in KKR while Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer starred in RR's thrilling win over the defending champions.

The Royals are currently sitting at the top in the points table having won four out of five matches so far while Lucknow Super Giants follow them with three wins and a superior NRR. Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings complete the top four line-up in the points table with three wins each thus far. Kolkata Knight Riders will be gutted to lose to MI as they had a chance to climb into the four. Instead, they are stuck at the fifth place and will go down even further after the game between CSK and RCB on Monday.

CSK and RCB are at the sixth and seventh places respectively with two wins each in four outings even as MI and SRH are also picking up pace after starting slowly. Delhi Capitals remain the only team to not register a win yet after five matches.

IPL Points Table 2023

Here's the latest points table:

Rajasthan Royals - 5 (Matches), 4 (Won), 1.354 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 5 (Matches), 3 (Won), 0.761 (Net Run Rate) Gujarat Titans - 5 (Matches), 3 (Won), 0.192 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings - 5 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.109 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders- 5 (Matches), 2 (Won), 0.320 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings- 4 (Matches), 2 (Won), 0.225 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 4 (Matches), 2 (Won), -0.316 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 4 (Matches), 2 (Won), -0.389 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 4 (Matches), 2 (Won), -0.822 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 5 (Matches), 5 (Won), -1.488 (Net Run Rate)

Who has the Orange Cap?

With a stunning 51-ball century, Venkatesh Iyer of KKR has got hold of the Orange Cap pipping Shikhar Dhawan by just 1 run. He now has scored 234 runs in five innings so far at an average of close to 47 and a strike rate of 170.80. Dhawan has played a game less and amassed 233 runs in four matches at an average of 116.50 and a strike rate of almost 147. Shubman Gill and David Warner are on level terms at the moment with 228 runs to their name and Virat Kohli is at the fifth position with 214 runs having scored three fifties in four matches.

Who has Purple Cap?

Yuzvendra Chahal levelled Mark Wood in the GT vs RR game and has 11 wickets in five matches so far and has the purple cap with him at the moment. Wood also has 11 wickets to his name in four matches Rashid Khan is also on level terms with the top two bowlers. Mohammed Shami of GT returned with the figures of 3/25 in his four overs against RR to climb to the fourth place in this list. Ravi Bishnoi of LSG has also impressed so far with his leg-spin having accounted for 8 scalps.

IPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Venkatesh Iyer of KKR - 234 Runs (5 matches) Shikhar Dhawan of DC - 233 Runs (4 matches) Shubman Gill of GT- 228 runs (5 matches) David Warner of DC - 228 Runs (5 matches) Virat Kohli of RCB - 214 Runs (4 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Yuzvendra Chahal of RR - 11 wickets (5 matches) Mark Wood of LSG - 11 wickets (4 matches) Rashid Khan of GT - 11 wickets (5 matches) Mhoammed Shami of GT - 10 wickets (4 matches) Ravi Bishnoi of LSG - 8 wickets (5 matches)

