Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after GT vs MI game

Gujarat Titans registered an easy win by 55 runs against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Defending a total of 207, GT restricted MI to 152 to clinch their second win of the season at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. While GT have now won their second consecutive game, MI have lost their second match on a trot. Let's know at how the Points Table look after the 35th match.

IPL Points Table 2023

Here's the latest points table:

Chennai Super Kings - 7 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.662 (Net Run Rate) Gujarat Titans - 7 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.580 (Net Run Rate) Rajasthan Royals - 7 (Matches), 4 (Won), 0.844 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 7 (Matches), 4 (Won), 0.547 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore- 7 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.008 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 7 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.162 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 7 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.620 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 7 (Matches), 2 (Won), 0.186 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7 (Matches), 2 (Won), -0.725 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 7 (Matches), 2 (Won), -0.961 (Net Run Rate)

Who has Orange Cap?

RCB's regular skipper Faf du Plessis has played the last two matches as an Impact Player and has registered back-to-back 50-plus scores. He is at the top of the most run-scorers list owning the Orange Cap having scored 405 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 165.31. CSK opener Devon Conway is at the second place with 314 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 143.38. Interestingly, Shubman Gill surpassed Virat Kohli in the list as he scored 56 off 34 balls in the recent clash.

Who has Purple Cap?

Rashid Khan left behind Mohammed Siraj to to the list by taking two wickets in the game against Mumbai. He now has 14 scalps to his name in seven matches. Siraj is at the second position with 13 wickets. Arshdeep Singh of Punjab Kings is at the third position with as many wickets as Siraj.

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Faf du Plessis of RCB - 405 Runs (7 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 314 Runs (7 matches) David Warner of DC - 306 runs (7 matches) Shubman Gill of GT - 284 runs (7 matches) Virat Kohli of RCB - 279 Runs (7 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Rashid Khan of GT - 14 wickets (7 matches) Mohammed Siraj of RCB - 13 wickets (7 matches) Arshdeep Singh of PBKS - 13 wickets (7 matches) Yuzvendra Chahal of RR - 12 wickets (7 matches) Tushar Deshpande of CSK - 12 wickets (7 matches)

