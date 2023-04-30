Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after DC vs SRH game

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) by 9 runs on Saturday. This turned out to be their third win of the season and also climbed to the 8th position in the points table. On the other hand, the Capitals lost their sixth game in 8 outings and are rooted to the bottom of the table right from the start of IPL 2023. In the afternoon game, defending champions Gujarat Titans continued to impress winning against KKR and climbed to top of the table with 12 points while their opponents succumbed to sixth defeat of the season.

Apart from the Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings are in the top four in the points table at the moment. Royal Challengers Bangalore follow them closely at the fifth place but have a win less while the same is the case with Punjab Kings who face CSK on Sunday.

IPL Points Table 2023

Here's the latest points table:

Gujarat Titans - 8 (Matches), 6 (Won), 0.638 (Net Run Rate) Rajasthan Royals - 8 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.939 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 8 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.841 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings - 8 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.376 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.139 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 8 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.510 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 9 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.147 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.577 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 7 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.620 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 8 (Matches), 2 (Won), -0.898 (Net Run Rate)

Who has the Orange Cap?

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli continue to dominate the charts in terms of run-scoring in IPL 2023. While the RCB skipper has amassed 422 runs in eight matches, Kohli has mustered 333 runs at an average of more than 47. Shubman Gill smashed 49 runs against KKR on Saturday to come on level terms with Kohli as he has also scored 333 runs now in 8 matches at an average of 41.62. CSK openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad occupy the fourth and fifth place respectively.

Who has the Purple Cap?

Mohammed Shami entered into top five in this aspect with a three-wicket haul against KKR. He is now at the fifth place with 13 wickets in 8 matches while all the top 4 bowlers - Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Tushar Deshpande - have 14 wickets each to their name.

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Faf du Plessis of RCB - 422 Runs (8 matches) Virat Kohli of RCB - 333 Runs (8 matches) Shubman GIll of GT - 333 Runs (8 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 322 Runs (8 matches) Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK - 317 (8 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Mohammed Siraj of RCB - 14 wickets (8 matches) Rashid Khan of GT - 14 wickets (8 matches) Arshdeep Singh of PBKS - 14 wickets (8 matches) Tushar Deshpande of CSK - 14 wickets (8 matches) Mohammed Shami of GT - 13 wickets (8 matches)

Latest Cricket News