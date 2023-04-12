Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after DC vs MI game

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai Indians

The 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw five-time champions Mumbai Indians finally winning their first game of the season in three attempts. They kept the Delhi Capitals winless after four matches to chase down the target of 173 runs on the final ball. Rohit Sharma and Piyush Chawla starred with the bat and ball respectively for MI. While Chawla scalped three wickets conceding only 22 runs in his four overs, Rohit scored 65 runs making sure his team got over the line in the thrilling chase.

With this win, Mumbai Indians have climbed up to the eighth position in the points table going past even Sunrisers Hyderabad who are at the penultimate slot. Delhi Capitals have played four matches so far and stay rooted to the bottom of the table and are the only team to stay winless in this season so far. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who started so well with a win over MI in their opening game are at the seventh place and have lost their way a bit with two losses in three matches.

Lucknow Super Giants are the only team with three wins so far while as many as five teams have won two matches. LSG, RR, KKR and GT are at the top four positions at the moment while the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are at the fifth spot.

IPL Points Table 2023

Here's the latest points table:

Lucknow Super Giants - 4 (Matches), 3 (Won), 1.048 (Net Run Rate) Rajasthan Royals - 3 (Matches), 2 (Won), 2.067 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 3 (Matches), 2 (Won), 1.375 (Net Run Rate) Gujarat Titans - 3 (Matches), 2 (Won), 0.431 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings- 3 (Matches), 2 (Won), 0.356 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings - 3 (Matches), 2 (Won), -0.281 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3 (Matches), 1 (Won), -0.8 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 3 (Matches), 1 (Won), -0.879 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3 (Matches), 1 (Won), -1.502 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 4 (Matches), 0 (Won), -1.576 (Net Run Rate)

Who has Orange Cap in IPL 2023?

Shikhar Dhawan continues to be at the top of the charts in the list of most runs scored so far in IPL 2023. He has mustered 225 runs in three matches at a phenomenal strike rate of 149.01. David Warner scored his third fifty in four matches for DC on Tuesday and has jumped to the second place amassing 209 runs in four matches. But his strike-rate of 114.84 has come under the scanner already. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli have occupied the next three places with 189, 175 and 164 runs to their name respectively.

Who has Purple Cap in IPL 2023?

Mark Wood of LSG owns the purple cap currently in IPL 2023 with nine wickets to his name including five-wicket haul that he picked in the opening game. Rashid Khan, the vice-captain of Gujarat Titans, took a sensational hat-trick against KKR in the losing cause and stands at the third spot with 8 wickets to his name. Two more leg-spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi, are at the second and fourth spots with 8 and 6 wickets respectively. GT pacer Alzarri Joseph completes the top five list with 6 scalps and is in the race to win the purple cap in IPL 2023.

IPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Shikhar Dhawan of PBKS - 225 Runs (3 matches) David Warner of DC - 209 Runs (4 matches) Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK - 189 Runs (3 matches) Faf du Plessis of RCB - 175 Runs (3 matches) Virat Kohli of RCB - 164 Runs (3 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Mark Wood of LSG - 9 wickets (3 matches) Yuzvendra Chahal of RR - 8 wickets (3 matches) Rashid Khan - 8 wickets (3 matches) Ravi Bishnoi of LSG - 6 wickets (4 matches) Alzarri Joseph of GT - 6 wickets (3 matches)

