Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after RR vs GT game

Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans on Friday registered a thumping over Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan ROyals in the 48th match of IPL 2023. The defending champions outclassed the 2022 runners-up in one-way traffic at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur as they chased down the target of 119 runs with 9 wickets in hand and 37 balls to go.

Rashid Khan produced a breathtaking spell of 4-0-14-3, while his compatriot from Afghanistan took 2 wickets in his 3 overs as the Titans rattled Royals' batting line-up. Meanwhile, their batters complemented the dominance and the trio of Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya wrapped things inside 14 overs. After the game, GT have made a big lead at the top of the points table, while RR now fear getting dropped out from the top 4. The big loss has also hurt the Royals' net run rate.

IPL Points Table 2023

Here's the latest points table:

Gujarat Titans - 10 (Matches), 7 (Won), 0.752 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 10 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.639 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings - 10 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.329 (Net Run Rate) Rajasthan Royals - 10 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.448 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 9 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.030 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 9 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.373 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 10 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.472 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 10 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.103 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 9 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.540 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 9 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.768 (Net Run Rate)

Who has the Orange Cap?

Notably, the orange cap remains with Royal Challengers Bangalore's skipper Faf du Plessis as he has 466 runs in 9 innings. He is closely followed by Rajasthan Royals' youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 442 runs in 10 games. Chennai Super Kings Devon Conway sit on third, while Shubman Gill now stands at fourth with 414 and 375 runs, respectively. RCB's Virat Kohli is at fifth with 364 runs in 9 games.

Who has the Purple Cap?

There seems to be a fight going on between GT players Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan for the purple cap. Both the players have taken 18 wickets each but Shami currently holds the purple cap due to his better bowling economy. CSK's Tushar Deshpande is next with 17 wickets, while Arshdeep Singh is fourth with 16 scalps. MI's Piyush Chawla is on fifth with 15 wickets

