UP Warriorz shot out for their lowest WPL total, Gujarat Giants make giant stride in standings The Gujarat Giants have made a giant stride in the Women's Premier League 2025 points table after their big win over UP Warriorz in their sixth match of the tournament. GG shot out UPW for their lowest-ever score in WPL and won the match by 81 runs.

UP Warriorz have been shot out for their lowest-ever score in the history of the Women's Premier League as Gujarat Giants bowled them out for 105 in the 15th match of the tournament on Monday, March 3.

The Giants registered a comprehensive 81-run win, the second biggest by any team in the tournament as they successfully defended a strong total of 186 in the first match of the season at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Beth Mooney starred with an unbeaten 96 to take the Giants to 186/5 in their 20 overs. She could have got to her hundred, which would have been the first in the tournament ever had she got more strike in the death overs.

The Giants lost opener Dayalan Hemalatha early to Chinelle Henry in the first over. Harleen Deol and Mooney stitched a 101-run stand for the second wicket to bring things back on track and lay a strong platform. While Harleen was dismissed off 45 from 32 balls, Monney carried her onslaught. She received mini assistance from Ash Gardner (11), Deandra Dottin (17) and Phoebe Litchfield (8), however, her 59-ball 96 led the Giants to a pretty strong score.

In the second innings, the Giants bowlers turned up their A game. Kashvee Gautam was the star with he ball, having taken 3/11 in her three overs and was at one time on a hat trick too. Tanuja Kanwar was highly effective too, having taken her three for 17 in 3.1 overs. Deandra Dottin, Meghna Singh and Gardner also chipped in to share the other four wickets.

UP's batting failed big time. No.8 Chinelle Henry was their top scorer with 28 from 14 balls, while Grace Harris made 25 from 40 at the start. The UP batters had an off day and were blown away pretty easily.

With this win, the Giants have gone on to the second place in the WPL 2025 standings from the fifth spot. They now have six points from six matches, and as they jumped past Mumbai Indians (six points from five matches), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (six points from six matches) and UP (four points from six matches).