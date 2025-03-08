UP Warriorz register highest ever team score in WPL history UP Warriorz created history, and posted the highest ever team total in an innings through their excellent performance against RCB.

Game 18 of the ongoing WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2025 went on to register history. The clash saw UP Warriorz lock horns against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, March 8. The game began with UP Warriorz coming in to bat first, and the side got to work right away.

Opening with Georgia Voll and Grace Harris, Warriorz got off to a scintillating start. Harris scored 39 runs in 22 deliveries, alongside Voll, who added 99* runs on the board. Furthermore, Kiran Navgire scored a quickfire 46 off 16 as the UP Warriorz posted a mammoth total of 225 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for Bengaluru, Georgia Wareham was the highest wicket taker of the first innings with two wickets to her name. Charlie Dean took one wicket, whereas none of the other bowlers amounted to much and were subjected to some excellent batting from Georgia Voll, Kiran Navgire, and Grace Harris.

In doing so, UP Warriorz went on to register the highest ever total in WPL history. Georgia Voll was also on the verge of creating history, although she went unbeaten on a score of 99 runs, saw her equal the record of the highest individual score in WPL history, tied with RCB’s Sophie Devine.

Speaking of the game, UP Warriorz posting such a total on the board put RCB in quite the perplexing situation. On the verge of elimination from the tournament, Bengaluru would have liked to restrict Warriorz to a subpar total. However, the side will now have to put in their best performance with the bat in hopes of staying in the tournament.

Highest ever team totals in WPL history:

1. UP Warriorz: 225/5 against RCB in 2025

2. Delhi Capitals: 223/2 against RCB in 2023

3. Delhi Capitals: 211/4 against UP Warriorz in 2023

4. Mumbai Indians: 207/5 against Gujarat Giants in 2023

5. RCB: 202/4 against Gujarat in 2025