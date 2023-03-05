UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants in nail-biting thriller of WPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants

Australian all-rounder Grace Harris turned the tables and guided UP Warriorz to a victory that looked nearly impossible to achieve. In the 3rd match of the Women's Premier League, Team UP opened their campaign on a high-note by beating Gujarat Giants by 3 wickets on Sunday. On the other hand, Team Gujarat faced their back-to-back second loss in the tournament after they lost to Mumbai Indians in the opening match by 143 runs.

Grace Harris 59 (26) and Sophie Ecclestone 22 (12) shifted the momentum to register victory in a nail-biting thriller at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

