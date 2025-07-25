UP Warriorz appoint Abhishek Nayar as new head coach UP Warriorz have appointed Abhishek Nayar for the forthcoming season of the Women's Premier League. He will replace Jon Lewis at the helm of things. In the meantime, Nayar also serves as a coach of Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Lucknow:

UP Warriorz have appointed Abhishek Nayar as the new coach for the upcoming edition of Women’s Premier League (WPL). The franchise parted ways with Jon Lewis last month, who was at the helm for three years. Meanwhile, Nayar has been associated with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for seven years, before being named as an assistant coach in the Indian team.

He was part of the national squad that won the Champions Trophy in February. However, soon after that, BCCI released him from the role, and Nayar once again joined KKR in the middle of IPL 2025. He was also a part of the Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL 2022. Apart from that, Nayar is known for his extensive coaching in Mumbai. He also plays a big part in grooming talents at the KKR academy.

UP Warriorz confirmed the appointment

UP Warriorz have already confirmed the appointment of Nayar. COO and director of cricket, Kshemal Waingankar, confirmed the development and mentioned that appointing Nayar was a ‘no-brainer’ for them. He lauded the former cricketer for his depth of experience in bringing out the best in players and creating a winning culture.

“Bringing Abhishek Nayar on board as head coach feels like a natural and exciting step forward for UP Warriorz. When someone of Abhishek's calibre became available, it was a no-brainer. Few in Indian cricket bring the same depth of experience when it comes to shaping players and shaping winning cultures,” Waingankar told ESPNcricinfo.

“In just the past 18 months alone, Abhishek has been part of three championship-winning campaigns, each in a different role, each leaving a lasting impact. We are thrilled to have him lead a Warriorz side that's united, fearless and hungry to grow. With Abhishek at the helm, we believe this group can do something truly special,” he added.

Notably, the announcement was made in collaboration with renowned stand-up comedian Zakir Khan, who has been onboarded as the face of UP Warriorz fans on social media.