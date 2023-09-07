UP T20 2023: Kartik Tyagi shatters stumps thrice to claim match-winning hat-trick for Meerut | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kartik Tyagi

India's young pace sensation Kartik Tyagi claimed a magnificent hat-trick in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh T20 League while playing for Meerut Mavericks against Lucknow Falcons on Wednesday, September 6. Kartik's hat-trick came in the 15th match of the ongoing T20 extravaganza at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur and helped Mavericks to beat Falcons by 34 runs.

Batting first Mavericks put on a score of 191 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Swastik Chikara stood out in terms of his batting display for Mavericks as he aggregated 56 runs off 39 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes. His knock ensured Meerut were always heading towards a healthy total as he managed to strike at a rate of 143.6.

He got excellent support from fellow batter and captain of the side Madhav Kaushik who scored 47 runs off 34 balls. His knock was studded with six fours and two sixes and came at a strike rate of 138.2. There were a lot of eyes on Rinku Singh but the southpaw could not score as per his reputation and got only 12 runs.

Watch Kartik Tyagi's hat-trick:

Some late-order hitting from Rituraj Sharma propelled the side to an intimidating total and it was always going to be a challenge for Lucknow to chase it down.

Kartik was clinical at the death for Meruut and not only put the brakes on his scoring rate but also got rid of their batters who were trying to navigate the chase. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer disturbed the woodwork thrice to claim his hat-trick. He dismissed Yash Dayal, Kartikeya Jaiswal and Vikrant Chaudhary in succession and finished with figures of 2.5-0-26-4.

Noida Super Kings is at the top of the points table with four wins in five games and have a net run rate of 0.500, whereas Mavericks are second having won three matches out of five at a net run rate of 0.484.

Latest Cricket News