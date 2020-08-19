'Up and running with Mumbai Indians': Rohit Sharma shares video from training session

Image Source : TWITTER/IMRO45 Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is gearing up for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is gearing up for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Sharma, who leads the Mumbai franchise in the tournament, shared a video of him batting in the nets and taking part in fitness drills.

Rohit took to Twitter to share the video. He wrote, "Up and running with @mipaltan."

The Mumbai batsman guided his side to fourth IPL title in the 2019 season, as his side defeated MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the final.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic this year, the 13th edition of the IPL was shifted to the United Arab Emirates. The tournament will begin from September 19, with the final on November 10. It will take place in three cities across UAE - Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

Earlier, the Chennai Super Kings squad assembled at their home base in Chennai on August 14 to take part in the pre-conditioning session ahead of the tournament. A day later, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina, who play for CSK and reached Chennai together on a chartered plane, announced their international retirements.

The Indian players of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals have also assembled at their base. However, RCB captain Virat Kohli is yet to join the side in Bangalore.

