'Unsold' Shardul Thakur registers career-best IPL figures against Sunrisers Hyderabad Shardul Thakur registered his career-best IPL figure against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He clinched four wickets in the match and also completed 100 wickets in the cash-rich league. After the first innings, he opened up on going unsold in the auction and LSG's plans against SRH.

Shardul Thakur registered his career-best figure in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The 33-year-old picked up four wickets in the match and conceded 34 runs in his four overs. With that, the Mumbai-born also became the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, with six wickets to his name.

Interestingly, Shardul went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction. He struggled with injuries in 2024 but made a strong return in domestic cricket but that didn’t open the IPL door. Later, he played some sensational cricket in the Ranji Trophy, which interested the LSG franchise and he was eventually asked to join the camp, especially as the team was dealing with multiple injuries.

Shardul ended up replacing Mohsin Khan in the squad. He was signed for INR 2 crore and in the opening game against Delhi Capitals, he clinched two wickets but unfortunately, Pant bowled him only two overs and LSG suffered a one-wicket defeat.

In the game against Hyderabad, Shardul picked up back-to-back wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan in his second over. He forced the hosts to be on the backfoot and that helped LSG establish their authority in the middle. After a break, Shardul returned in the 17th over to dismiss Abhinav Manohar and in the final over, he got the better of Shami.

After the first innings, Shardul opened up on missing out on the auction and revealed that a chat with LSG mentor Zaheer Khan brought him to the franchise. He also unveiled Lucknow’s game plan against Hyderabad.

“I feel all these things happen in cricket. It was a bad day for me in the auction (I didn't get picked by any franchise). LSG was the one who approached me first due to the injuries to their bowlers, so it was always on the cards. I had to accept it with Zaheer Khan around. You have to go through such things (ups and downs) in cricket. Winning in the game is important for me. I don't look at the wickets or runs column. I want to create an impact and a match-winning performance. The batters are coming hard at the bowlers, why not the bowlers go hard at them, that was our plan against SRH,” Shardul said.