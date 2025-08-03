Unsold at IPL 2025 auction, ex-India U19 WC-winning captain slams 56-ball century in Delhi Premier League Former India U19 captain Yash Dhull has gone down in the pecking order a lot after a poor domestic season and even went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction. However, the second edition of the Delhi Premier League might just see the resurgence of Dhull, who destroyed North Delhi Strikers on Sunday.

New Delhi:

It hasn't been a great period for Yash Dhull, the Delhi batter and former India Under-19 World Cup-winning captain, who has dropped down in the pecking order too, so much that he didn't get a single game for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024 and went unsold at the auction for the 2025 edition. Dhull didn't really light up the domestic season as well and seemed like another U19 World Cup-winning captain was going to get lost in oblivion before the Delhi Premier League (DPL) gave him a lifeline.

Dhull, who led the Central Delhi Kings last year, wasn't retained by his DPL side for the 2025 edition. Dhull even went unsold in the first round, before being bought back by the Kings later on for INR 15 Lakh and the 22-year-old responded in style in his very first game of the season. It wasn't the easiest of wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in humid Delhi. The chase of 175 wasn't a huge one, but the Kings had to bat well to get through against Harshit Rana's North Delhi Strikers.

Dhull started cautiously, understanding the pace of the surface, what the ball was doing before playing his shots. It helped that batters alongside him, Sidharth Joon, Yugal Saini and eventually skipper Jonty Sidhu, all kept the runs going from the other end. Dhull got to his half-century off 36 balls before he really got into his own.

The right-hander went into overdrive after his half-century, punishing the Strikers' poor bowling. Sidhu had hit a six at the start of his innings, before smashing a couple of boundaries in an over of Siddharth Solanki and Dhull had to calculate the number of runs remaining to win the game and the number of runs he required for his century.

Sidhu started playing dot balls and giving Dhull the odd single, given the match was in control for the Kings. Dhull was struggling with cramps before finally getting the last push, hitting a six and a four off Arjun Rapria to get to his century. He was pumped up. He knew what this meant for him.

The Kings chased the target down with 15 balls remaining and Dhull will hope that it is the start of a huge season for him, to get back into the reckoning for IPL.