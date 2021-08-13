Unmukt Chand bids adieu to Indian cricket; to seek 'better opportunities around the world'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Unmukt Chand bids adieu to BCCI; to seek 'better opportunities around the world'

Unmukt Chand, who led India to U-19 World Cup victory in 2012, has called time on his Indian cricket career. He announced on Friday that he will bid adieu to the BCCI and seek better opportunities around the world.

The Delhi-born cricketer, who played an unbeaten 111 to steer India to U-19 World Cup win, failed to make an appearance for the senior team after inconsistent performances throughout his domestic career.

In a two-part post, Chand wrote that while he will rue the missed opportunities, he thanks the BCCI and DDCA for providing him with an opportunity at a young age.

"After thinking for a while, I still could not find the perfect beginning to this letter. Writing this down brings out mixed emotions in me. I don't know how I should be feeling cause honestly I am still figuring it out. The very thought of not being able to represent my country again literally stops my heartbeat for a while," Chand wrote on his official Twitter profile.

"I have grown up playing cricket with just one and only dream of playing for India. The love for this game has been very pure for me and I am grateful to have achieved a few milestones along the way. From getting up early in the morning for training, scheduling my entire day around cricket and trying to find out ways to become a better player has always been my drive and motivation and still keeps me going as the journey is only halfway through.

"Playing amongst the best players in India and across the world has taught me a lot. I would also like to thank DDCA for giving me an opportunity so early on in my career to rub shoulders with the stalwarts of Delhi and Indian cricket. Having spent time around these legends for so many years has been instrumental in my own. journey. I want to thank all my fellow players, coaches, support staff for bringing out the best in me. I will forever cherish these memories.

"Lastly, I would like to say that things have not been as smooth in the last few years and opportunities have been denied. Though a part of me is not at peace with the way things have unfolded in the last few years, I still choose to see the silver lining and with fond memories bid adieu to BCCI and seek better opportunities around the world," wrote Chand.