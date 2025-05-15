'Unlucky' Madhav Tiwari will have to make his IPL debut again, but will he get a chance? Madhav Tiwari made his IPL debut during the 58th match of IPL 2025 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. He wore the Delhi jersey for the first time, replacing Vipraj Nigam, but the match in Dharamsala was called off and is set to happen again on May 24.

Dharamsala:

IPL 2025 is all set to resume on Saturday (May 17) with the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders. The tournament was suspended for one week after the 58th match of the season between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala had to be stopped midway following the escalated border tensions between India and Pakistan.

The two teams are set to face again on May 24, but this time, the venue is Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The face-off in Dharamsala was stopped when PBKS were dominating at 122/1 after 10.1 overs. Those runs from Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya won't count now. Nothing related to the match will be considered, and that's why all-rounder Madhav Tiwari's IPL debut is also undone. It wasn't a great start for his IPL career as he had conceded 14 runs in the only over he bowled.

But will he get a chance to make his IPL debut again? On that front, Madhav Tiwari will be unlucky if he doesn't get a chance to make his IPL debut again. He had replaced Vipraj Nigam in the playing XI only due to the conditions on offer in Dharamsala. The way Vipraj has performed this year, he is certain to return to the XI, and Tiwari will have to wait for his chance again.

Before the playoffs, Delhi Capitals are scheduled to play in Delhi, Mumbai, and Jaipur, and it remains to be seen if Tiwari will get his opportunity in any of those matches. The Capitals are in the race to make it to the playoffs and they cannot afford to drop more than one game.

Delhi Capitals' IPL 2025 revised schedule

May 18 - vs Gujarat Titans in Delhi

May 21 - vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai

May 24 - vs Punjab Kings in Jaipur