'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle requests fans 'to watch IPL even though my season has come to an end'

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Chris Gayle with Mandeep Singh

Self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss', Chris Gayle has requested fans to continue watching the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League even though his franchise, Kings XI Punjab has been eliminated from the race to the playoffs.

Gayle made the hilarious request on Twitter, writing, "Plz continue to watch @IPL even though my season has come to an end. Thank you #UniverseBoss."

Kings XI had scripted a spectacular revival after hitting rock bottom with one win on seven games to win five in a row and jump back into the playoffs race. However, they lost both their final must-win games to get eliminated from the race. Their elimination was confirmed after their nine-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Plz continue to watch @IPL even though my season has come to an end. Thank you 😊 #UniverseBoss — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) November 2, 2020

Overall, three teams have been eliminated from the race so far - Chennai and Rajasthan Royals being the other two. CSK were the first team, while the Royals were eliminated after their 60-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are the only team to have qualified for the playoffs. RCB, DC, SRH and KKR are vying for the remaining three spots

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage