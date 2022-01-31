Under-19 World Cup 2022: Sindhu recovers from COVID-19, available for selection against Australia in semifinal

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @BCCI India U19 players celebrating after winning a match in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2022

Highlights India U19 will play against Australia U19 in semifinal 2 on Wednesday.

India U-19 cricketer Nishant Sindhu has recovered from COVID-19. The batting allrounder from Haryana will now be available for selection for the semifinal against Australia in the U-19 World Cup on Wednesday.

The development means that all squad members are available for the crucial game.

Sindhu had led the side in two league games in the absence of Yash Dhull who had tested positive along with four team members before the game against Ireland.

Sindhu tested positive after the final league against Uganda.

"All are available for selection for the Australia game. Sindhu has tested negative," an ICC source told PTI.

Record four-time champions India had beaten Australia in the warm-up game ahead of their tournament opener against South Africa.

- With inputs from PTI