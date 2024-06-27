Unchanged India go with tried and tested formula, England bank on four seamers in rain-hit semifinal

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team players.

India and England meet again in another semifinal of the T20 World Cup as the Providence Stadium in Guyana witnesses the two heavyweights in the second semifinal of the ongoing 2024 tournament.

England won the toss in the delayed game and invited the Men in Blue to bat first. Both the teams have gone unchanged for the clash.

"We'll bowl first. Looks like a good surface, and the bounce will be low, with the rain around, we thought it'll be a bit of an advantage to bowl first. We're up against a great team, but we're peaking nicely and we are playing the same team today. Looking forward to a great challenge against a top side. Excited to be in a semi-final, but some of us have been here before," England captain Buttler said at the toss.

"We would have batted first, the weather looks good, whatever had to happen, it has already happened. We wanted to put runs on the board. The pitch tends to get slower as the game goes on. We understand the challenge of playing a tournament like this, a lot of travel and logistics. It's a chance to play some good cricket. We don't want to think too far ahead, stay in the moment and let your game do the talking. Same team for us," Rohit said at the toss.

Notably, the Indian team has gone with its tried and tested formula of Super 8 of using three proper spinners - Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel and two pure pacers - Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh with Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube being their other bowling options.

England have gone with the same team too and are banking on four pacers and three spinners including Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone. They have not given a debut to left-arm spinner Tom Hartley, while Will Jacks, who can also bowl, has not been given a call-up.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley