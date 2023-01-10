Umran Malik's Report Card | Here is how 'Jammu Express' fared in first few international matches

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Umran Malik's Report Card

Umran Malik is among the very few upcoming Indian cricketers who carry an air of excitement around them. He is also among the very few Indian pacers to consistently touch the 150 kmph mark. Owing to his raw pace, it wasn't surprising to see him become an overnight sensation.

When Malik came onto the scene, he was talked about as the guy with a lot of pace, but his line and length were just up in the air. Fast forward to 2023, Malik has now played 11 internationals for India. Here is how he has fared so far.

T20 Numbers

Umran has played 6 T20Is for India and has taken 9 wickets. He has bowled 20 overs and has conceded 218 runs at an economy of 10.90 - which, of course, is on the higher end.

ODI Numbers

Malik has played 5 ODIs, scalped seven wickets, bowled 33 overs and conceded 198 runs at an economy of 6.00.

Malik's International Numbers

Matches: 11

Wickets: 16

Economy: 7.84

BBI: 3/48

Umran Malik is just finding his place in the Indian team. There have been a lot of talk regarding him being given a lot of chances at the international stage to ultimately make him ready for the World Cup. Malik can prove to be the X-Factor in the Indian bowling with his raw pace.

He needs to work on his dot-ball percentage and economy. But that will happen with time, and from what we have seen so far, he is a quick-learner. Come the World Cup later this year, Team India and fans would want nothing less than a roaring Umran Malik raring to have a go at the opposition.

