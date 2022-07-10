England batters thrash Umran Malik in 3rd T20I; Twitter reacts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Umran Malik - File Photo

Umran Malik had a bad day at the office in the third and final T20 of the series, as the Jammu Express finished with the figures of 4-54-1. He did send Jason Roy back, but his lines were all over the place, and the England batters took full toll of it.

Another thing worth mentioning is the fact that Umran did not bowl as fast as we have seen him in the IPL. His pace mostly hovered between 142-146 kmph. It seemed like it was a conscious effort by Malik to focus more on his lines. But, it did not pay dividends.

Twitter, as expected, had things to say. These are some of the reactions.

As far as the match is concerned, powered by Malan's 77 off 39 deliveries and Livingstone's quickfire 42, England finished with a mammoth 215 on board. Chasing 216, Suryakumar Yada made a scintillating 117 before getting out at the end. India ultimately lost the match by 17 runs.

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bat first. Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan and Shreyas Iyer come in at the expense of Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah, Chahal and Hardik.

India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi

England Playing XI

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson