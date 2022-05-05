IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Twitter goes berserk as Umran Malik bowls fastest delivery of the season; clocks 157 kmph

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Umran Malik celebrating after taking a wicket

Umran Malik was at his fastest best as he bowled the quickest delivery of the 2022 edition of the IPL at 157 km/hr vs Delhi Capitals' Rovman Powell.

Although the delivery had monstrous pace behind it, Powell hit it for a boundary.

This delivery ranks second among the fastest ever bowled in the history of IPL. Shaun Tait stands number one, having bowled a delivery that clocked 157.71.

Earlier, in SRH's clash with CSK which was marked by MS Dhoni's return to captaincy, Malik bowled at a speed of 154 km/hr twice. The pacer from Srinagar hit the speed during the 10th and the 19th over while bowling to Ruturaj Gaikwad and skipper Dhoni. Malik finished the match with figures of 4-0-48-0.

The mantra seems to be simple for Umran. Pace, pace, and boom. He is bowling fast, attacking the stumps, and is showing much better control over his line and length.

Not many things can match the joy of watching raw pace intimidating batters on a cricket field. Malik, the young tearaway fast bowler, has been making IPL viewing an even more enjoyable experience with his raw pace that has been sending shivers down the spine of opposition batters.

After Hyderabad retained him ahead of the mega auction for Rs. 4 crores, he has been one of the breakthrough stars of the season.

