Umran Malik breaks his own record to bowl fastest delivery in international cricket for India

Umran Malik, India's young fast bowler on Tuesday broke his own record to deliver the fastest international delivery for India. In the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka, The 23-year-old bowled at a speed of 156 kmph and topped the list of the fastest international deliveries in the history of Indian cricket.

Umran's record

Earlier, Umran surpassed Jasprit Bumrah (153.6 kmph) to bowl the fastest delivery in international cricket by bowling at a speed of 155 kmph in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. In the 1st ODI, Umran broke his own record in his 10th delivery of game.

In the 14th over of the match Umran's speed was as follows:

First ball: 147 kmph

147 kmph Second ball: 151 kmph

151 kmph Third ball: 151 kmph

151 kmph Fourth ball: 156 kmph

156 kmph Fifth ball: 146 kmph

146 kmph Sixth ball: 145 kmph

Three wickets against Sri Lanka

In the 1st ODI Umran scalped three important wickets while bowling economically. He took the wickets of Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, and Dunith Wellalage.

This was Umran's fastest ball in international cricket but in IPL he had bowled at a speed of 157 kmph against Delhi Capitals.

Umran Malik's performance in all previous ODI matches:

IND vs BAN: Wickets - 2, Economy Rate - 5.37 (10th December 2022)

IND vs BAN: Wickets - 2, Economy Rate - 5.80 (7th December 2022)

IND vs NZ: Wickets - 1, Economy Rate - 6.20 (30th November 2022)

IND vs NZ: Did not bowl (27th November 2022)

IND vs NZ: Wickets - 2, Economy Rate - 6.60 (25th November 2022)

Earlier in the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

