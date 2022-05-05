WATCH - DC vs SRH: Umran Malik clocks 157 kmph to break his own record, bowls fastest delivery in IPL 2022

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Malik had been very vocal about the fact that he can touch the 155 km/hr

IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Umran Malik, the latest speed sensation has broken his own record by bowling the fastest ball of IPL 2022. The Jammu and Kashmir bowler clocked 157 KMPH during SRH's match against DC.

Just a few days ago, the Jammu Express made a record for the fastest ball of the IPL. In SRH's clash with CSK which was marked by MS Dhoni's return to captaincy, Malik bowled at a speed of 154 km/hr twice.

He had been very vocal about the fact that he can to touch the 155 km/hr. In the match against Delhi Capitals, the pacer not only touched 155 km/hr but surpassed it with a delivery that clocked 157 km/hr. He also bowled one with a speed of 156 km/hr. He made a new record this season. Broke it himself, and then surpassed it twice in the same game.

He is also the second Indian after Javagal Srinath to touch the 157 km/hr mark. Umran is now just marginally behind Shaun Tait in the IPL, who bowled at a speed of 157.71.

The mantra seems to be simple for Umran. Pace, pace, and boom. He is bowling fast, attacking the stumps, and is showing much better control over his line and length.

Not many things can match the joy of watching raw pace intimidating batters on a cricket field. Malik, the young tearaway fast bowler, has been making IPL viewing an even more enjoyable experience with his raw pace that has been sending shivers down the spine of opposition batters.

After Hyderabad retained him ahead of the mega auction for Rs. 4 crores, he has been one of the breakthrough stars of the season.