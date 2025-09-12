Umpires make massive blunder in Pakistan vs Oman match in Asia Cup 2025 Umpires Masudur Rahman and Ahmad Shah Pakteen erred in the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup match, letting Farhan take strike after drinks when Haris should have. Haris later scored 66, while Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha were dismissed for golden ducks.

Dubai:

On-field umpires Masudur Rahman and Ahmad Shah Pakteen made a blunder in the Asia Cup match between Pakistan and Oman at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Notably, in the final delivery of the 10th over, Sahibzada Farhan played a dot against Sufyan Mehmood as the umpires called for drinks at the halfway stage of the innings.

However, after the drinks break, Farhan wrongly took strike for the first ball of the 11th over, when Mohammad Haris should have faced it. The umpires failed to correct the error, allowing play to continue. The mistake went unnoticed by both teams and raised questions about the match officials' focus in a high-profile tournament.

Two of Pakistan’s batters registered golden duck

Ahead of the blockbuster clash against India on September 14, two of Pakistan’s batters were dismissed for golden ducks. Opener Saim Ayub failed to open his tally, as Shah Faisal got the better of him in the first over of the match. Captain Salman Ali Agha also departed for a duck, as Kaleem sent him back to the pavilion.

Nevertles, keeper-batter Mohammad Haris, who replaced Rizwan in the squad, played an impactful knock of 66 runs off 43 balls. He was the only cricketer among the top six to have shown some form, the others failed to make any sort of impact. Opener Farhan did score 29 runs in the middle, but he played at a strike rate of only 100.

Courtesy of an important knock from senior batter Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan ended up posting 160 runs in Dubai, which can be proved tricky if Oman manage to bat well in the middle.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Shah Faisal, Hassnain Shah, Mohammad Nadeem, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava