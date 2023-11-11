Saturday, November 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'Umpires correctly gave Mathews out' - MCC provides clarification on Angelo Mathews' 'timed out' dismissal

'Umpires correctly gave Mathews out' - MCC provides clarification on Angelo Mathews' 'timed out' dismissal

"When the helmet broke, it appears that Mathews did not consult with the umpires, which a player would be expected to do when seeking new equipment. Rather, he just signalled to the dressing room for a replacement," the MCC said in a statement.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 11, 2023 17:37 IST
Angelo Mathews vs Bangladesh in Delhi on November 6, 2023
Image Source : AP Angelo Mathews vs Bangladesh in Delhi on November 6, 2023

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodian of the rules governing the game, provided their views on Angelo Mathews' infamous dismissal during Sri Lanka's World Cup 2023 game against Bangladesh on November 6. The MCC backed umpires and said that they took a right call on Mathews' timed out dismissal on Saturday.

A big controversy hit the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 when Mathews became the first victim of timed out dismissal in international cricket. The veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder suffered a helmet malfunction while getting ready to face the first delivery. 

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan appealed for timed out as Mathews exceeded a given two-minute window to get ready. Mathews had engaged in a heated exchange with on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth but had to leave the field without playing a single ball.

Mathews and Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis avoided shaking hands with Bangladesh players as a defeat ended their hopes of reaching the World Cup semifinal. Mathews also criticised umpires and took a dig at Shakib in a post-match press conference and explained his innocence in the case.

However, the MCC clarified that Mathews should have informed umpires about the helmet malfunction before seeking the new equipment directly. 

"When the helmet broke, it appears that Mathews did not consult with the umpires, which a player would be expected to do when seeking new equipment. Rather, he just signalled to the dressing room for a replacement," the MCC said in a statement. "Had he explained to the umpires what had happened and asked for time to get it sorted out, they might have allowed him to change the helmet, perhaps calling Time and thus removing any possibility of being Timed out."

Related Stories
ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023 Live: Shaheen Afridi sends Root, Stokes packing as Pakistan seek comeback

ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023 Live: Shaheen Afridi sends Root, Stokes packing as Pakistan seek comeback

Have Pakistan knocked out from World Cup 2023 at toss itself? Can they qualify while chasing too?

Have Pakistan knocked out from World Cup 2023 at toss itself? Can they qualify while chasing too?

'Not unless your leader shows by example' - Dravid highlights Rohit Sharma's contribution in WC

'Not unless your leader shows by example' - Dravid highlights Rohit Sharma's contribution in WC

MCC added that the umpires correctly called Mathews out as he asked for a new helmet without reaching the official first. 

"Given that Time had not been called, and that at the time of the appeal more than two minutes had elapsed, the umpires correctly gave Mathews out. In fact, there was no other action for the umpires to take within the Laws of Cricket," the MCC statement added.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News