Umpire Nitin Menon retains place in ICC Elite Panel, gets one-year extension

Indian umpire Nitin Menon has been granted a one-year extension by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and has retained his place in the Elite Panel list of umpires.

“The ICC recently gave a one-year extension to Menon who has been our leading umpire over the last three to four years. You will also see him making his debut as a neutral umpire later this month,” the official told PTI.

Menon, who hails from Indore is the only Indian umpire in the 11-member Elite Panel list of umpires released by the ICC. Menon, who is currently officiating in the ongoing five-match T20I series between India and South Africa will travel to Sri Lanka as a neutral umpire.

Incidentally, he is only the third umpire after S Venkataraghavan and S Ravi to enter the Elite Panel list of umpires.

With COVID-19 on the wane, the governing body has resumed normal service with Australian Paul Reiffel currently performing duties in England’s home series against New Zealand.

After completing his duties in the ongoing five-match T20 series between India and South Africa, Menon is set to travel to Sri Lanka for the home team’s two-Test series against Australia, beginning June 29 in Galle.

There is no change in the Elite Panel and besides Menon, it includes Aleem Dar from Pakistan, Chris Gaffaney from New Zealand, Kumara Dharmasena from Sri Lanka, Marais Erasmus from South Africa, Michael Gough, Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough (all three from England), Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker from Australia and Joel Wilson from the West Indies.

The BCCI takes the call on who to include in the ICC International Panel of Umpires.

Currently, four Indians are in the lower tier including Anil Chaudhary, Virender Sharma, J Madanagopal and K N Ananthapadmanabhan.

(Inputs PTI)