Umesh Yadav shares post to express happiness after being blessed with baby girl

Team India's fast bowler Umesh Yadav and his wife Tanya have been blessed with a daughter. Yadav became a father for the second time on Wednesday. Umesh, who is a part of the Indian team for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series against Australia shared the news expressing his happiness through a post.

Umesh's first daughter was born in the year 2021. Interestingly, at that time also, he was playing a series against Australia.

Umesh's performance against Australia

Umesh played for India against Australia in the Indore Test. In that match, Team India had to face an embarrassing defeat by 9 wickets. In Australia's first innings, the right-handed fast bowler threw a spectacular spell and surprised everyone. Umesh and Ravichandran Ashwin together picked six wickets and conceded 12 runs.

India vs Australia 4th Test

India will take on Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the fourth Test on the 9th of March. This match is very important for India. India will have to win the match in order to book their place in the World Test Championship final. In the game, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanis will be present during the Test match in Ahmedabad. This Test match between the two teams will be thrilling. More than 1 lakh spectators are expected to arrive to watch this match. The Indian team would like to avenge the previous defeat in the match.

