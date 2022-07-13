Umesh Yadav picks maiden wicket in County cricket representing Middlesex against Worcestershire

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Umesh Yadav of Middlesex looks on during Day one of the County Championship match between Middlesex and Worcestershire.

Umesh Yadav has picked his maiden wicket in the County Championship representing Middlesex against Worcestershire on the second day of play on Wednesday.

The senior India pacer, who was roped in by Middlesex for the remainder of the English County season replacing Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi, took the wicket of Taylor Cornall.

Umesh went through the defence of Cornall (11) to return with figures of 14-1-45-1.

On Day 2, Middlesex dismissed Worcestershire for 191 and then reached 180 for six to take a lead of 177 runs. Middlesex had scored 188 in their first innings.

Once considered one of the fittest bowlers to play the game, Umesh has had his share of ups and downs. Despite all the talent that he has, the Indian pacer has continuously struggled to keep his place intact in the Indian team, be it for the blue jersey or the white flannels.

But whenever, he gets an opportunity, Yadav makes sure that he uses it to the best of his capabilities. Not only is he skilful with the bowl, but comes across as a very handy tailender too and can hit the long bowl.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESUmesh Yadav celebrates with his Middlesex teammates after picking his maiden wicket in County cricket.

Umesh had a certain kind of revival in his cricketing career when he was picked up by the two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Kolkata Knight Riders. Umesh spearheaded the attack well for a few initial matches but later went off-colour.

Middlesex announced that Umesh will be available to represent the club in both County Championship and Royal London Cup campaigns for the rest of the season.



"Middlesex Cricket is delighted to announce that Indian international quick bowler Umesh Kumar Yadav has signed terms with the Club and will join for the remainder of the 2022 season, This morning the Club received this confirmation, and confirmation that he is registered with the ECB, and Yadav has, as a result, now been named as an addition to Middlesex's squad for this weeks' game.

"He is a proven world-class performer, and can not only make a huge difference himself for the remainder of our Championship campaign and to our prospects in the Royal London Cup but will also be a fantastic role model for our younger bowlers to work alongside," said Alex Coleman, Middlesex' Head of Men's Performance Cricket.

Umesh is also the latest Indian to play County cricket after veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara, and all-rounders Washington Sundar and Krunal Pandya.

While Pujara plays for Sussex, Sundar and Krunal have signed up for Lancashire and Warwickshire respectively.

(Inputs PTI)