Umesh Yadav drafted into county club; replaces Pakistan pacer for remainder of County season

Once considered one of the fittest bowlers to play the game, Umesh Yadav has had his share of ups and downs. Despite all the talent that he has, the Indian pacer has continuously struggled to keep his place intact in the Indian team, be it for the blue jersey or the white flannels. But whenever, he gets an opportunity, Yadav makes sure that he uses it to the best of his capabilities. Not only is he skillful with the bowl, but comes across as a very handy tailender too and can hit the long bowl.

Umesh had a certain kind of revival in his cricketing career when he was picked up by the two-time Indian Premier League ( IPL ) champions, Kolkata Knight Riders. Umesh spearheaded the attack well for a few initial matches but later went off-color with the ball in his hands. But there is no questioning his capabilities as he has been picked up by Middlesex for the remainder of the English County season replacing Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The 34-year-old pacer has represented India in 52 Tests, 77 ODIS, and 7 T20Is and has scalped 273 international wickets across all formats. The reputed county club picked up Umesh after Shaheen Afridi had to head back to Pakistan to join his national team for the tour of Sri Lanka. Middlesex further announced that Umesh will be available to represent the club in both County Championship and Royal London Cup campaigns for the rest of the season.

"Middlesex Cricket is delighted to announce that Indian international quick bowler Umesh Kumar Yadav has signed terms with the Club and will join for the remainder of the 2022 season, This morning the Club received this confirmation, and confirmation that he is registered with the ECB, and Yadav has, as a result, now been named as an addition to Middlesex's squad for this weeks' game. He is a proven world-class performer, and can not only make a huge difference himself for the remainder of our Championship campaign and to our prospects in the Royal London Cup but will also be a fantastic role model for our younger bowlers to work alongside," said Alex Coleman, Middlesex' Head of Men's Performance Cricket", said the statement.