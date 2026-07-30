UEFA issues statement, threatens to boycott all FIFA events following discussion of privatising World Cup

Geneva:

European football's governing body and all 55 of its member associations have agreed to boycott FIFA competitions if world football's governing body proceeds with a proposal to open ownership stakes in its major tournaments to private investors.

The unanimous position was reached during an emergency virtual meeting chaired by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin after FIFA unveiled plans to establish a commercial subsidiary for its leading competitions. Under the proposal, outside investors would be able to purchase minority, non-controlling interests in the new entity, known as FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE).

If FIFA members ultimately approve the plan, the European boycott would extend across every FIFA competition, including the men's and women's World Cups and the Club World Cup. The first senior event where the dispute could have practical consequences is the Women's World Cup play-offs scheduled for October.

In a statement issued after the meeting, UEFA said its member associations had adopted a united position against the proposal.

“We unanimously and unequivocally reject Fifa's proposal to transfer ownership interests in the World Cup and other Fifa competitions to private investors. The World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product. It is one of football's greatest sporting legacies. It has been built over generations by players, national teams and supporters across every continent. No part of it should ever be surrendered to private investors. The World Cup is not for sale,” the statement read.

Why UEFA’s voice matters

Although UEFA represents only 55 of FIFA's 211 member associations, it includes many of international football's strongest national teams. European nations supplied six of the eight quarter-finalists, including champions Spain, at this year's Women's World Cup. They also accounted for five quarter-finalists in 2022 and six in 2018, while European countries have won 13 of the 23 men's World Cups staged so far.

FIFA has said the new commercial structure would consolidate its commercial and event operations. President Gianni Infantino informed all 211 member associations that each federation would receive $40 million if they endorsed the proposal. Associations have until 19 September to accept the plan if they wish to access an initial $20 million.

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