UAE women retire out all 10 batters in T20 WC qualifier win against Qatar The UAE women captured all the limelight by adopting a unique tactic by retiring out all 10 batters in a T20 World Cup qualifier game against Qatar to end the first innings of the clash early.

The women’s T20 World Cup qualifier game between the UAE and Qatar took an interesting turn when the UAE decided to employ a unique tactic to maintain their grasp on the game. Coming into bat first, the UAE retired all ten batters in the game.

It is worth noting that the UAE women kicked off their innings with openers Esha Oza and Theertha Satish coming out to bat and scoring 113 and 74 runs, respectively. With the side batting on a score of 192/0 in 16 overs, with the threat of rain looming over their heads, the UAE decided to adopt the tactics and retire all of their batters to finish the innings, since declaration is not allowed in T20 cricket.

As a result of the retirements, the UAE innings had eight ducks to their name, the most in a women's T20I. By the end of the first innings, the UAE posted a total of 192 runs after 16 overs.

As Qatar came out to chase down the target, the UAE’s tactics worked perfectly as the team put in an excellent performance in the second innings. Qatar opened the innings with Rizpha Bano Emmanuel scoring 20 runs in 29 deliveries. Khadija Imtiaz, Christeena Jacob, and skipper Aysha all departed for ducks.

After the horrid start, Angeline Mare and Shahreen Bahadur scored five and two runs, respectively. Furthermore, the rest of the batters all departed for ducks. The UAE put in an excellent performance in the second innings, bundling out Qatar for a score of 29 runs.

The UAE women bundled out Qatar for 29, winning the game by 163 runs, registering an exceptional win. Qatar lasted just 11.1 overs in the second innings, as only three batters opened their account during the run chase. After the win, the UAE women maintained their top spot in the standings with four points to their name.