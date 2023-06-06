UAE vs WI: Today Match Prediction -Who will win 2nd ODI, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER UAE vs WI

The second ODI of the three-match series between UAE and West Indies is set to take place on Tuesday (June 6). The visitors lead the three-match series 1-0 having won the opening game by seven wickets comfortably. West Indies chased down the 203-run target in the 36th over itself with Brandon King scoring a brilliant century. Batting first, UAE had posted 202 runs in 47.1 overs before getting bundled out. However, the hosts will be keen on making a comeback and levelling the series.

Match Details

Match: 2nd ODI, UAE vs WI

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sharjah

Time: 6 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports and Fancode

Probable Playing XIs

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (C), Aryansh Sharma (WK), Vrittya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer, Afzal Khan, Kartik Peiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (WK), Kavem Hodge, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Yannic Cariah, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes

Pitch and Weather Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah keeps the bowlers in the hunt. Though the stadium is small, the surface is on the slower side and the spinners remain interested right through. In the first ODI, a total of five out of 13 wickets fell to the spinners. The team winning the toss is likely to chase.

The weather is set to be clear for the entire duration of the match with no rain expected.

Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Brandon King

Brandon King smashed a stunning ton in the tricky run-chase in the first ODI. He scored 112 runs off as many balls with 12 fours and 4 sixes to his name. He opens the innings as well and is a pretty consistent cricketer for the Carribeans in this format.

Best Bowler of the Match: Keemo Paul

Keemo Paul is one of the best bowlers currently for West Indies in this format. His pace hurries up the batters and keeps them on their toes right through. In the first ODI, Paul returned with the figures of 3/34 in 7.1 overs and can run through the UAE line-up yet again.

Who will win the Match: West Indies

