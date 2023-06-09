UAE vs WI, 3rd ODI, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER UAE team

United Arab Emirates and West Indies are set to lock horns against each in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on June 9, Wednesday. The visitors have already won the series winning the first two matches and will be looking to clean sweep the home team. Though UAE lost the second ODI, they put up an improved show while chasing 307 runs.

They lost the match by 78 runs but batted out the entire quota of 50 overs scoring 228 runs for the loss of seven wickets. For West Indies, all things have fallen in place in this series and Shai Hope, their new skipper, will be hoping that his side continues in the same vein. Both teams are preparing for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers and this series must have given them a fair idea of their combination.

When is the UAE vs WI, 3rd ODI?

June 9, Wednesday.

When is the UAE vs WI, 3rd ODI?

6:00 PM IST.

Where is the UAE vs WI, 3rd ODI being played?

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Where can you watch UAE vs WI, 3rd ODI on TV?

Star Sports Network

Where can you watch UAE vs WI, 3rd ODI online?

FanCode app.

Head-to-head Details -

Total matches played between WI and UAE - 4

Matches won by WI - 4

Matches won by UAE - 0

Full Squads -

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Ansh Tandon, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Ethan DSouza, Jonathan Figy, Rameez Shahzad, Aayan Afzal Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Rohan Mustafa, Aryansh Sharma, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Lovepreet Singh, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan

West Indies: Shai Hope (c & wk), Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Kavem Hodge, Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Yannic Cariah, Dominic Drakes, Akeem Jordan, Kevin Sinclair, Odean Smith

Latest Cricket News