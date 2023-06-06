UAE vs WI, 2nd ODI: Pitch report to records, here's all you need to know about Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the second ODI of the series between UAE and WI

UAE vs WI, 2nd ODI: the United Arab Emirates and West Indies are set to lock horns against each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the second ODI on Tuesday. The two teams are playing their first-ever bilateral ODI series against each other and are gearing up for the ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers set to be played in Zimbabwe later in the month. West Indies made a thumping start to the three-match series after winning the first ODI with relative ease.

The Windies blew away UAE at Sharjah in the first ODI on June 4. Shai Hope's side crushed Muhammad Waseem-led UAE by 7 wickets in their paltry chase of 203. The Windies chased down the target inside 36 overs as Brandon King scored a thumping ton. Now as the second ODI inches closer, here is all you need to know about the venue of the second match.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a balanced track and has assistance for both batters as well as bowlers. However, there have not been many big scores at the venue, and teams batting first have scored more on average than the teams chasing the target. The average first innings total here is 222. In the second innings, it comes down to 191.

Will toss play a role?

There have been 253 ODI matches held at the venue and teams batting first have won 132 times, while the chasing sides have emerged victorious on 119 occasions. The highest total chased here is 285 by Australia vs Pakistan, while the lowest defended is 138 by Pakistan Women against Sri Lanka Women.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - The Numbers Game

Basic ODI Stats

Total matches: 253

Matches won batting first: 132

Matches won bowling first: 119

Average ODI Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 222

Average 2nd Innings scores: 191

Score Stats for ODI matches

Highest total recorded - 364/7 (50 Ov) by PAK vs NZ

Lowest total recorded - 54/10 (26.3 Ov) by IND vs SL

The highest score chased - 285/2 (47.5 Ov) by AUS vs PAK

The lowest score defended - 138/9 (50 Ov) by PAKW vs SLW

Full Squads -

UAE Squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Ansh Tandon, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Ethan DSouza, Jonathan Figy, Rameez Shahzad, Aayan Afzal Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Aryansh Sharma, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Lovepreet Singh, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope (c & wk), Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Kavem Hodge, Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Yannic Cariah, Dominic Drakes, Akeem Jordan, Kevin Sinclair, Odean Smith

