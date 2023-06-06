UAE vs WI, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Brandon King

United Arab Emirates and West Indies will face each other in the second ODI of the three-match series on June 6, Tuesday. The visitors are leading the three-match series by 1-0 having won the opening ODI by seven wickets. They chased down the 203-run target easily in the 36th over only and will be looking to seal the series with one match to go. Meanwhile, UAE will be looking to put up a fight and try to take this series into the decider.

In the first ODI, Brandon King smashed a brilliant century scoring 112 runs while Keemo Paul shined with the ball with three wickets. For the UAE, Ali Naseer scored a valuable 58 down the order to take his team past the 200-run mark. Here are all the details regarding live streaming of the UAE vs WI 2nd ODI:

When is the UAE vs WI, 2nd ODI?

June 6, Sunday.

6:00 PM IST.

Where is the UAE vs WI, 2nd ODI being played?

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Where can you watch UAE vs WI, 2nd ODI on TV?

Star Sports Network

Where can you watch UAE vs WI, 2nd ODI online?

FanCode app.

Head-to-head Details -

Total matches played between WI and UAE - 3

Matches won by WI - 3

Matches won by UAE - 0

Full Squads -

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Ansh Tandon, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Ethan DSouza, Jonathan Figy, Rameez Shahzad, Aayan Afzal Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Rohan Mustafa, Aryansh Sharma, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Lovepreet Singh, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan

West Indies: Shai Hope (c & wk), Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Kavem Hodge, Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Yannic Cariah, Dominic Drakes, Akeem Jordan, Kevin Sinclair, Odean Smith

