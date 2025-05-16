UAE vs Bangladesh T20I Series: Schedule, squads, venues, live streaming and all you need to know UAE and Bangladesh are set to face each other in the two-match T20I series. This is a massive series for Bangladesh as they start preparing for the T20 World Cup that is scheduled to be played next year. Both matches of this series are set to be played in Sharjah.

Sharjah:

International cricket is set to resume on the same day when the final leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is getting underway. The playoffs of IPL 2025 should've started by now, according to the earlier schedule, but the suspension of one week due to border tensions between India and Pakistan disrupted the calendar completely. Nevertheless, the UAE vs BAN T20I series was always going to clash with the cash-rich league, with no team getting affected in the IPL.

Having said that, this series is crucial for Bangladesh as they look for improvement in the shortest format of the game. Litton Das has been appointed the captain of the T20I series, and this will be his first assignment in a full-time capacity. Bangladesh have named a young squad, and with less than a year to go for the T20 World Cup, they will be keen on putting up a good show.

As for the UAE, this is another opportunity for them to shine against a full-member nation. They have lost all three T20Is against Bangladesh so far, but the two teams are locking horns in the format after almost three years and the UAE team can benefit from the 'unknown' factor in terms of their players. Muhammad Waseem has been named the captain of the team and he will have to lead from the front to compete in the series.

Here's all you need to know about UAE vs BAN T20I Series

Schedule

1st T20I - May 17 (Saturday)

2nd T20I - May 19 (Monday)

Venue

Both matches will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Match Time

Both T20I matches are scheduled to get underway at 8:30 PM IST.

Squads

UAE - Muhammad Waseem (C), Muhammad Zohaib, Ethan DSouza, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra, Aryansh Sharma, Simranjeet Singh, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zuhaib, Matiullah Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali

Bangladesh - Litton Das (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rishad Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Live Streaming

There is no telecast of UAE vs BAN T20I series in India. However, the T20I matches can be live streamed on Fancode.