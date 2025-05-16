UAE vs Bangladesh Live: When and where to watch UAE vs BAN T20I series live on TV and streaming in India? The United Arab Emirates flew from the Netherlands a couple of days ago and are straight into a short series against the fellow Asian side Bangladesh in Sharjah. Bangladesh too haven't had the best of the times in T20 cricket recently and would want to start afresh under a new captain in Litton Das.

Sharjah:

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bangladesh will lock horns in a short two-match T20I series in Sharjah, starting May 17. Bangladesh haven't had the most positive of the results of late in T20 cricket and with the T20 World Cup just nine months away, the Asian side will have to start building up for the big tournament and this series will mark the fresh beginning under the new skipper Litton Das. Role clarity and playing according to the situation was Das' mantra in his pre-series presser to his players rather than insisting on playing a certain brand of cricket.

Bangladesh have faltered too many times in the recent past in big tournaments and this will be the start of their attempt to wipe the slate off clean and just perform, whatever the team needs. The UAE may not present a huge challenge, given their recent results (just three wins in 16 games in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, even though it is a different format), but with the likes of Muhammad Waseem, Jawadullah and Alishan Sharafu in the side, who have done well in the ILT20, they have players, who can turn the tide on their day. It will be key for the hosts to come together as a side and perform collectively to challenge the Bangladeshi side.

When and where to watch UAE vs BAN T20I series on TV and OTT in India?

The two-match T20I series between the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh will kick off in Sharjah on Saturday, May 17 at 8:30 PM IST with the second and final game scheduled for May 19. Unfortunately, the UAE vs BAN series will not have a live broadcast on TV in India but a couple of matches will be available to stream live on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (capt), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D' Souza, Haider Ali, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Zuhaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Saghir Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Simranjeet Singh

Bangladesh: Litton Das (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rishad Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman (only for first T20I)