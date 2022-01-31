Follow us on Image Source : CRICKET WORLD CUP (TWITTER) File photo of Ireland batter Philippus le Roux.

UAE U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Online, TV

The United Arab Emirates and Ireland will face off one last time on Monday evening as they fight for the Plate final title in Trinidad. UAE reached the decisive clash in the Plate stages after finishing third in Group A of the tournament with a solitary win. However, in the Plate stages they first defeated Uganda by a wicket and then thrashed hosts West Indies by 82 runs to reach the final. Ireland, who finished third in Group C, thrashed Canada and Zimbabwe to reach this stage.

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the UAE U19 vs Ireland U19:

Match Details

United Arab Emirates U19 vs Ireland U19, Plate Final

Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

6:30 PM IST/ 5:00 PM GST/ 1:00 PM GMT

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details

In India

Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In middle-east nations

In the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In Pakistan

In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In West Indies

In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Sri Lanka

Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Australia

In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In the United States and Canada

In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.