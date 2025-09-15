UAE's Muhammad Waseem breaks Jos Buttler's world record in T20Is with 69-run knock vs Oman Jos Buttler's world record has been broken and it is UAE's captain Muhammad Waseem who smashed 69 runs off 54 balls in the ongoing Asia Cup clash against Oman. On the back of his knock, UAE posted a solid total of 172 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets.

Abu Dhabi:

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem has created a world record in the ongoing Asia Cup clash against Oman in Abu Dhabi. He completed 3000 runs in the shortest format of the game and in the process, broke Jos Buttler's record, becoming the fastest to the milestone in terms of balls faced.

Waseem reached the landmark of 3000 runs in just 1947 deliveries, beating Buttler in this aspect 121 balls. The former English skipper had completed 3000 runs in the shortest format of the game in 2068 balls of his career. Aaron Finch, David Warner and Rohit Sharma are next on this list.

Fastest to 3000 runs in T20Is - Balls faced

Players Balls Faced Muhammad Waseem 1947 Jos Buttler 2068 Aaron Finch 2077 David Warner 2113 Rohit Sharma 2149

Waseem joins Virat Kohli in the elite list

Meanwhile, Muhammad Waseem has joined Virat Kohli in the list of players with fewest innings to 3000 runs in T20Is. He is the fourth fastest to the milestone having done it in 84 innings in the format while Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are the top three players on this list.

Fewest innings taken to complete 3000 runs in T20Is

Players Innings taken Mohammad Rizwan 79 Virat Kohli 81 Babar Azam 81 Muhammad Waseem 84

UAE post 172 runs in must-win clash vs Oman

As far as the match is concerned, UAE posted a decent total of 172 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets in their 20 overs. Waseem top-scored with 69 runs while Alishan Sharafu also smashed an aggressive half-century. UAE must win this match to stay in contention to make it to the Super Four. Their next match is against Pakistan who lost their previous game to arch-rivals India on Sunday. If UAE beat Oman today, then their game against Pakistan will be a knockout encounter.

Also Read