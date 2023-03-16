UAE's Asif Khan leaves behind Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler and Brian Lara; scripts history against Nepal

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Asif Khan

Asif Khan scripted history against Nepal as he slammed a 41-ball hundred, fasted by a batsman from an associate nation, and 4th highest in the history of international cricket. Khan played at a strike rate of over 240 and struck 11 sixes and four boundaries.

With this knock, Asif has left behind the likes of Mark Boucher (44 balls), Brian Lara (45 balls), Jos Buttler (46 balls) and Virat Kohli (52 balls).

Fastest 100s In International Cricket (Balls Faced)

AB de Villiers: 31 Corey Anderson: 36 Shahid Afridi: 37 Asif Khan: 41 Mark Boucher: 44

Latest Cricket News