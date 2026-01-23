U19 World Cup 2026: Australia bundle Sri Lanka out for 58 runs, Will Byrom stars with five-wicket haul Sri Lanka have been bundled out for 58 runs in the U19 World Cup clash against Australia. This is the first time in U19 World Cup history that Sri Lanka have been skittled for a total of less than 100 runs. Will Byrom was the star for Australia as he picked up a five-wicket haul.

Windhoek:

Australia and Sri Lanka locked horns today in their final league stage game of the ongoing U19 World Cup at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek. After opting to bowl first, things happened very quickly as Australia stunned Sri Lanka, skittling them for a paltry total of 58 runs in 18.5 overs. Will Byrom was the star bowler for the Aussies, accounting for five wickets in just 14 runs.

For the first time in U19 World Cup history, Sri Lanka have been bundled out for a total of less than 100 runs. Their previous lowest total in the mega event was 101 runs against the West Indies in 1988 in the inaugural edition of the tournament. Also, this is the 13th time that Australia have shot the opposition team in two digits in U19 World Cup history.

Only 2 Sri Lanka batters reach double digits

It was a forgettable day for Sri Lanka colts with the bat as only two of their batters could reach double-digits. Kavija Gamage scored 10 runs while Chamika Heenatigala mustered 14 runs before being dismissed. Byrom wreaked havoc with the new ball to account for a stunning five-wicket haul. He dismissed Dulnith Sigera, Vimath Dinsara, Kavija Gamage, Aadham Hilmy and Kugathas Mathulan to claim the haul.

However, it was Charles Lachmund who started it all, dismissing both openers with hardly any runs on the board. Apart from the two bowlers, Hayden Schiller and Kasey Barton picked up one and two wickets respectively as Sri Lanka were shot for just 58 runs.

As for the U19 World Cup, Australia and Sri Lanka are qualified for the Super Six round already but with the former side set to win this game, they will take the points into the next round and not Sri Lanka as per the rule.