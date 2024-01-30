Tuesday, January 30, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. U19 World Cup 2024 Super Six Live: When and where to watch IND vs NZ match on TV and streaming in India?

U19 World Cup 2024 Super Six Live: When and where to watch IND vs NZ match on TV and streaming in India?

The Indian colts have had a fantastic Under-19 World Cup campaign so far in South Africa with three wins in as many matches in the group stage and have qualified for the Super Six as the toppers of Group A. The first game is against New Zealand in Bloemfontein, who finished second in Group D.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: January 30, 2024 9:30 IST
India will take on New Zealand in their first Super Six
Image Source : ICC X India will take on New Zealand in their first Super Six encounter of U19 World Cup

The group stage is done and dusted as the Under-19 World Cup 2024 enters its second phase - the Super Six with three teams from each of the four groups advancing to the next stage. The United States, Namibia, Scotland and Afghanistan were the four teams to be eliminated after the group stage and the teams in Groups A and D will be in one group and the sides from Groups B and C will be in the other group as 12 teams fight it out for the four semi-finals spots.

The teams will carry forward the points they earned against the fellow qualifying teams in their group and hence India, who topped Group A will have a head start of four points and will be confident of sealing the semis spot as they take on New Zealand in the first Super Six clash. New Zealand won against Nepal and Afghanistan in their group but lost to Pakistan, who are tied with points on India currently but a little behind on NRR. New Zealand are coming off a loss and will have their task cut out against a strong Indian team on a run.

When and where to watch India vs New Zealand U19 World Cup Super Six match live on TV and OTT in India?

The India vs New Zealand Super Six match in the ongoing U19 World Cup will kick off at 1:30 PM IST. The match will be live broadcasted on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels on TV and the live streaming of the encounter will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The mobile users can watch the match for free on Hotstar.

Squads

India U19: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan

Related Stories
'First time in my life I felt my time in this world is up': Rishabh Pant on his car accident

'First time in my life I felt my time in this world is up': Rishabh Pant on his car accident

'Virat Kohli spat at me': Dean Elgar drops bombshell as he remembers first encounter with India star

'Virat Kohli spat at me': Dean Elgar drops bombshell as he remembers first encounter with India star

'He plays pretty cameos but...': England legend lambasts Indian captain Rohit Sharma

'He plays pretty cameos but...': England legend lambasts Indian captain Rohit Sharma

New Zealand U19: Tom Jones, Luke Watson, Snehith Reddy, Oliver Tewatiya, Oscar Jackson(c), Lachlan Stackpole, Zac Cumming, Sam Clode(w), Matt Rowe, Ryan Tsourgas, Mason Clarke, James Nelson, Alex Thompson, Ewald Schreuder, Robbie Foulkes

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News