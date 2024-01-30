U19 World Cup 2024 Super Six Live: When and where to watch IND vs NZ match on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : ICC X India will take on New Zealand in their first Super Six encounter of U19 World Cup

The group stage is done and dusted as the Under-19 World Cup 2024 enters its second phase - the Super Six with three teams from each of the four groups advancing to the next stage. The United States, Namibia, Scotland and Afghanistan were the four teams to be eliminated after the group stage and the teams in Groups A and D will be in one group and the sides from Groups B and C will be in the other group as 12 teams fight it out for the four semi-finals spots.

The teams will carry forward the points they earned against the fellow qualifying teams in their group and hence India, who topped Group A will have a head start of four points and will be confident of sealing the semis spot as they take on New Zealand in the first Super Six clash. New Zealand won against Nepal and Afghanistan in their group but lost to Pakistan, who are tied with points on India currently but a little behind on NRR. New Zealand are coming off a loss and will have their task cut out against a strong Indian team on a run.

When and where to watch India vs New Zealand U19 World Cup Super Six match live on TV and OTT in India?

The India vs New Zealand Super Six match in the ongoing U19 World Cup will kick off at 1:30 PM IST. The match will be live broadcasted on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels on TV and the live streaming of the encounter will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The mobile users can watch the match for free on Hotstar.

Squads

India U19: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan

New Zealand U19: Tom Jones, Luke Watson, Snehith Reddy, Oliver Tewatiya, Oscar Jackson(c), Lachlan Stackpole, Zac Cumming, Sam Clode(w), Matt Rowe, Ryan Tsourgas, Mason Clarke, James Nelson, Alex Thompson, Ewald Schreuder, Robbie Foulkes