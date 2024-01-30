U19 World Cup 2024 Points Table: Table-toppers India, Pakistan and West Indies kick off Super Six with wins

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/PCB X India and Pakistan began their Super Six campaign with respective wins in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup

The Indian colts continued their winning run in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2024 with a fourth win in the tournament so far and the first in the Super Six as the Boys in Blue remained at the top of the table. All-rounder Musheer Khan slammed his second century of the tournament, in addition to a fifty in the last game against the United States, as India got to a huge score of 295 runs, which proved to be too much for New Zealand in the end. India retained their top spot as they now have six points (four carried over from the group stage.)

Since India have Pakistan also in their Super Six Group, the Boys in Green are just behind them on the table, also with six points, but an inferior net run rate. Pakistan, like India, too topped their group with three wins and their points against fellow qualifiers New Zealand and Nepal counted in Super Six and now a win against Ireland on Tuesday has meant that they are in the box seat to qualify for the semi-finals.

Under-19 World Cup Super Six, Group 1

S.No. Teams Played Won Lost N/R Points NRR 1 India 3 3 0 0 6 +3.327 2 Pakistan 3 3 0 0 6 +1.064 3 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2 -0.667 4 New Zealand 3 1 2 0 2 -1.915 5 Nepal 2 0 2 0 0 -0.800 6 Ireland 3 0 3 0 0 -1.699

Under-19 World Cup Super Six, Group 2

S.No. Teams Played Won Lost N/R Points NRR 1 Australia 2 2 0 0 4 +2.340 2 West Indies 3 2 1 0 4 +0.134 3 Sri Lanka 3 1 2 0 2 +0.226 4 South Africa 2 1 1 0 2 -0.064 5 England 2 1 1 0 2 -0.082 6 Zimbabwe 2 0 2 0 0 -3.667

In the second Super Six group with teams from Groups B and C, the West Indies who finished third in the group stage with two wins, began their campaign in the second round with a close three-wicket win against Sri Lanka to stay in the fray for the semis despite being in the group of death. West Indies will be up against Australia next and that could prove to be the decider in Group 2, given there are teams such as England and South Africa also in the fray for the final four.

India are all but through to the semis with a NRR in excess of +3 while New Zealand even though would fancy their chances against Ireland, have been rendered an NRR of close to -2.