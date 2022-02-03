Thursday, February 03, 2022
     
U19 World Cup 2022: Vaughan praises Yash Dhull for semi-final victory against Australia

Shaik Rasheed and Yash Dhull put on the second biggest partnership of the tournament, adding 204 runs for the third wicket.

Antigua Updated on: February 03, 2022 12:43 IST
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan praised Yash Dhull for his breakthrough knock, which helped Team India seal a victory against Australia by 96 runs in the second semi-final of the ongoing U19 World Cup here at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

India will now lock horns against England in the final of the tournament on Saturday.

"India U19s batting looked high class ... The future looks secured for the Indian Team .. Yash Dhull looks exceptional," tweeted Vaughan.

Shaik Rasheed and Yash Dhull put on the second biggest partnership of the tournament, adding 204 runs for the third wicket after a shaky start for the Men in Blue.

Dhull also became the third Indian after Virat Kohli and Unmukht Chand to score a century in the U19 World Cup.

Australia never got going in their reply to 290 as leading wicket-taker Vicky Ostwal took three for 42 with Australia eventually bowled out for 194.

They will now face Afghanistan in the 3rd/4th place play-off on Friday before the grand finale between England and India on Saturday.

(Reported by ANI)

