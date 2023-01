Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India women create history

U-19 Women's T20 WC: The U-19 Women's team of India on Sunday created history when they thrashed the England side in the final by 7 wickets. Shafali Verma and co. dominated the contest and clinched the first-ever U-19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. With this, India broke the jinx and lifted a World Cup for the first ever time in Women's cricket.

