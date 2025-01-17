U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: Schedule, squads, live streaming and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : X/ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 official photo

The second edition of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 will begin on January 18 and will be played in Malaysia. 16 countries will battle in the competition as a total of 41 matches will be played across 15 days as the final will be taking place on February 2 at the Bayuemas Oval in Pandamaran.

Four groups have been formed with four teams each. The top teams from each group will qualify for the Super 6 along with the two best second-placed teams. The Super 6 stage will begin on January 25 and will continue till 29 and both the semi-finals will be taking place on January 31.

Defending champions India are placed with Malaysia, Sri Lanka and West Indies in Group A. They will begin their campaign against West Indies on January 19. Australia will be playing the opening game against Scotland on January 18, the same as England, who will take on Ireland. New Zealand vs South Africa will be the marquee clash on Day 1 of the tournament.

Group A

India: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, G Trisha, Kamalini G, Bhavika Ahire, Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi S

Malaysia: Nur Dania Syuhada (c), Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Irdina Beh, Nur Aliya, Suabika Manivannan, Nur Isma Dania, Siti Nazwah, Nuriman Hidayah, Fatin Faqihah Adani, Marsya Qistina, Nazatul Hidayah Husna, Neserle Yean, Nur Alya Batrisyia, Nur Ain, Nuni Farini

Sri Lanka: Manudi Nanayakkara (c), Rashmika Sewwandi, Sumudu Nisansala, Limansa Thilakaratne, Vimoksha Balasooriya, Hiruni Kumari, Rashmi Nethranjali, Pramudi Methsara, Sanjana Kavindi, Danuli Thennakoon, Dahami Sanethma, Shehara Induwari, Aseni Thalagune, Shashini Gimhani, Chamudi Praboda

West Indies: Samara Ramnath (c), Asabi Callender, Abigail Bryce, Kenika Cassar, Jahzara Claxton, Denella Creese, NaiJanni Cumberbatch, Erin Deane, Amiah Gilbert, Trisha Hardat, Brianna Harricharan, Amrita Ramtahal, Selena Ross, Kristen Sutherland, Aaliyah Weekes

Group B

England: Abi Norgrove (c), Phoebe Brett, Olivia Brinsden, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Trudy Johnson, Katie Jones, Charlotte Lambert, Eve O’Neill, Davina Perrin, Jemima Spence, Charlotte Stubbs, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Prisha Thanawala, Erin Thomas, Grace Thompson

Ireland: Niamh MacNulty (c), Ally Boucher, Abbi Harrison, Jennifer Jackson, Rebecca Lowe, Lara McBride, Kia McCartney, Ellie McGee, Julie McNally, Lucy Neely, Freya Sargent, Millie Spence, Annabel Squires, Alice Walsh, Genevieve Morrissey

Pakistan: Komal Khan (c), Zoofishan Ayyaz, Aleesa Mukhtiar, Areesha Ansari, Fatima Khan, Haniah Ahmer, Maham Anees, Mahnoor Zeb, Memoona Khalid, Minahil, Quratulain, Ravail Farhan, Shahar Bano, Tayyaba Imdad, Wasifa Hussain

USA: Anika Reddy Kolan (c), Aditiba Chudasama, Chetna Reddy Pagydyala, Chetnaa G Prasad, Disha Dhingra, Isani Mahesh Vaghela, Lekha Hanumant Shetty, Maahi Madhavan, Nikhar Pinku Doshi, Pooja Ganesh, Pooja Shah, Ritu Priya Singh, Saanvi Immadi, Sasha Vallabhaneni, Suhani Thadani

Group C

New Zealand: Tash Wakelin (c), Elizabeth Buchanan, Kate Chandler, Sophie Court, Hannah Francis, Kate Irwin, Rishika Jaswal, Louisa Kotkamp, Ayaan Lambat, Emma McLeod, Hannah O’Connor, Darcy-Rose Prasad, Anika Tauwhare, Anika Todd, Eve Wolland

Nigeria: Lucky Piety (c), Adeshola Adekunle, Peculiar Agboya, Anointed Akhigbe, Amusa Kehinde, Deborah Bassey (wk), Jessica Bieni, Christabel Chukwuonye, Omosigho Eguakun, Victory Igbinedion, Naomi Memeh, Beauty Oguai, Lilian Ude, Usen Peace, Umoh Inyene

Samoa: Avetia Fetu Mapu (c), Olive Lefaga Lemoe, Verra Farane, Angel Sootaga So, Norah-Jade Salima, Stefania Pauga, Jane Tali'ilagi Manase, Masina Tafea, Silepea Polataivao, Katrina Uiese Taa Samu, Stella Sagalala, Barbara Ella Keresoma, Apolonia K Polataivao, Selina Lilo, Sala Viliamu

South Africa: Kayla Reyneke (c), Jemma Botha, Fay Cowling, Jae-Leigh Filander, Mona-Lisa Legodi, Simoné Lourens, Karabo Meso, Seshnie Naidu, Nthabiseng Nini, Luyanda Nzuza, Diara Ramlakan, Diedré van Rensburg, Mieke van Voorst, Ashleigh van Wyk, Chanel Venter

Group D

Australia: Lucy Hamilton (c) Chloe Ainsworth, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Caoimhe Bray, Ella Briscoe, Maggie Clark, Hasrat Gill, Amy Hunter, Sara Kennedy, Eleanor Larosa, Grace Lyons, Ines McKeon, Juliette Morton, Kate Pelle, Tegan Williamson

Bangladesh: Sumaiya Akter (c), Afia Ashima Era, Mst Eva, Fahomida Choya, Habiba Islam Pinky, Juairiya Ferdous, Fariya Akter, Farjana Easmin, Anisa Akter Soba, Sumaiya Akther Suborna, Nishita Akter Nishi, Lucky Khatun, Jannatul Maoua, Sadia Akter, Sadia Islam

Nepal: Puja Mahato (c), Sony Pakhrin, Tirsana BK, Rachana Chaudhary, Sabitri Dhami, Krishma Gurung, Kusum Godar, Seemana KC, Anu Kadayat, Kiran Kunwar, Sneha Mahara, Jyotsnika Marasini, Sana Praveen, Riya Sharma, Alisha Yadav

Scotland: Niamh Muir (c), Amelie Baldie, Molly Barbour-Smith, Gabriella Fontenla, Lucy Forrester Smith, Pippa Kelly, Maisie Maceira, Kirsty McColl, Charlotte Nevard, Mollie Parker, Nayma Sheikh, Rosie Speedy, Pippa Sproul, Ruth McKay, Emma Walsingham

Live Telecast

JioStar will stream all matches live on digital platforms. The semi-finals and final will also be shown on Star Sports 2.