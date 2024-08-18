U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: ICC reveals groups and fixtures for tournament, check India's schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shafali Verma.

The International Cricket Council on Sunday revealed the schedule and groups for the upcoming U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025, set to take place in Malaysia. The 41-match tournament will feature 16 teams like it previously saw in the first edition in 2023.

The tournament will kick start on January 18 with Australia facing Scotland and will conclude with the final slated to take place on February 2. Defending champions India are placed in Group A alongside West Indies, Sri Lanka and Malaysia.

2023 finalists England are put in Group B along with Pakistan, Ireland and USA, while Group C features New Zealand, South Africa, Africa Qualifier and Samoa. Group D will have Australia, Bangladesh, Asia Qualifier and Scotland pitted together. There will be reserve days for the semifinals and the final.

India won the inaugural edition of the tournament after beating England in the final. This was India's first-ever World Cup win in women's cricket history.

Here are the groups for the tournament:

Group A: India, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Malaysia

Group B: England, Pakistan, Ireland, USA

Group C: New Zealand, South Africa, Africa Qualifier, Samoa

Group D: Australia, Bangladesh, Asia Qualifier, Scotland

Here are the fixtures of the tournament:

January 18: Australia v Scotland, 10:30 am, UKM YSD Oval

January 18: England v Ireland, 10:30 am, JCA Oval, Johor

January 18: Samoa v Africa Qualifier, 10:30 am, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 18: Bangladesh v Asia Qualifier, 2:30 pm, UKM YSD Oval

January 18: Pakistan v USA, 2:30 pm, JCA Oval, Johor

January 18: New Zealand v South Africa, 2:30 pm, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 19: Sri Lanka v Malaysia, 10:30 am, Bayuemas Oval

January, 19: India v West Indies, 2:30 pm, Bayuemas Oval

January 20: Australia v Bangladesh, 10:30 am, UKM YSD Oval

January 20: Ireland v USA, 10:30 am, JCA Oval, Johor

January 20: New Zealand v Africa Qualifier, 10:30 am, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 20: Scotland v Asia Qualifier, 2:30 pm, UKM YSD Oval

January 20: England v Pakistan, 2:30 pm, JCA Oval, Johor

January 20: South Africa v Samoa, 2:30 pm, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 21: West Indies v Sri Lanka, 10:30 am, Bayuemas Oval

January 21: India v Malaysia, 2:30 pm, Bayuemas Oval

January 22: Bangladesh v Scotland, 10:30 am, UKM YSD Oval

January 22: England v USA, 10:30 am, JCA Oval, Johor

January 22: New Zealand v Samoa, 10:30 am, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 22: Australia v Asia Qualifier, 2:30 pm, UKM YSD Oval

January 22: Pakistan v Ireland, 2:30 pm, JCA Oval, Johor

January 22: South Africa v Africa Qualifier, 2:30 pm, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 23: Malaysia v West Indies, 10:30 am, Bayuemas Oval

January 23: India v Sri Lanka, 2:30 pm, Bayuemas Oval

January 24: B4 v C4, 10:30 am, JCA Oval, Johor

January 24: A4 v D4, 2:30 pm, JCA Oval, Johor

January 25: Super Six - B2 v C3, 10:30 am, UKM YSD Oval

January 25: Super Six - B1 v C2, 10:30 am, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 25: Super Six - A3 v D1, 2:30 pm, UKM YSD Oval

January 25: Super Six - C1 v B3, 2:30 pm, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 26: Super Six - A2 v D3, 10:30 am, Bayuemas Oval

January 26: Super Six - A1 v D2, 2:30 pm, Bayuemas Oval

January 27: Super Six - B1 v C3, 10:30 am, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 28: Super Six - A3 v D2, 10:30 am, Bayuemas Oval

January 28: Super Six - C1 v B2, 10:30 am, Sarawak Cricket Ground (SCG)

January 28: Super Six - A1 v D3, 2:30 pm, Bayuemas Oval

January 29: Super Six - C2 v B3, 10:30 am, UKM YSD Oval

January 29: Super Six - A2 v D1, 2:30 pm, UKM YSD Oval

January 31: Semi-Final 1, 10:30 am, Bayuemas Oval

January 31: Semi-Final 2, 2:30 pm, Bayuemas Oval

February 2: Final, 2:30 pm, Bayuemas Oval

Note: All games' timings are as per local time

The reserve day for the semi-finals is February 1, while February 3 is a reserve day for the final.