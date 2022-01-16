U19 World Cup 2022: Vicky Ostwal's fifer guides India to thumping 45-run victory over South Africa Under-19

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BCCI India Under-19 players celebrate after winning against South Africa by 45 runs at Providence Stadium, Guyana during ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022.

Highlights India's left-arm spinner- Vicky Ostwal was awarded the player of the match award for his fifer.

Ostwal has become the seventh Indian to take a five-wicket haul in the Under 19 World Cup.

Riding on Vicky Ostwal's five-wicket haul and Raj Bawa's four scalps, India drubbed South Africa by 45 runs in their first match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022. India's captain- Yash Dhull contributed significantly not just with his 82-run knock but also pouched three crucial catches to bring India the opening win at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Saturday.

Unlucky with the coin, India were put to bat first by South Africa who came firing on all cylinders as they removed openers- Angkrish Raghuvanshi (5) and Harnoor Singh (1) within six overs. It was Yash Dhull's 71-run partnership with Shaik Rasheed (31) that steadied the Indian side. Besides, the crucial contributions came in from Nishant Sindhu (27) and Kaushal Tambe (35) to aid India gather 232 runs at the end of 46.5 overs.

Proteas left-arm quick- Aphiwe Mnyanda was instrumental in disrupting the boys in blue as he removed both the openers. Matthew Boast and Dewald Brevis together toppled five wickets to trouble the Indian batters.

In response, South Africa were off to a shaky start as Ethan John Cunningham was sent to the pavilion for a duck. Dewald Brevis (65) ignited hopes in the South African camp when he jammed a 58-run stand with opener Valintine Kitime (25) before the latter departed.

The Boys in Green jumped into the driver's seat when Brevis, alongside skipper George Van Heerden (36) collected 55 runs for his team before he was sent to the pavilion after Yash Dhull took an impressive catch at the mid-off. Thereafter, the Proteas kept losing wickets at quick successions and were staggered at 187.



From India's line-up, Vicky Ostwal hogged the limelight with the ball for his five-wicket haul (5/28) while Raj Bawa returned with four scalps (4/47).

Yash Dhull's India will now lock horns with Ireland on January 19 in the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022.