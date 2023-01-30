Follow us on Image Source : GETTY U-19 T20 WC: Team India congratulates Women's team after historic success; BCCI announces Rs 5 crore reward

The Girls in Blue on Sunday (January 29) made the nation proud once again as they clinched the inaugural Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup after beating England in the final. Led by Shafali Verma, the India Women were at their fluent best as they captured glory. Later in the day, the Indian men’s senior team joined hands with many to congratulate the winning side after they beat New Zealand in Lucknow.

Team India congratulates Shafali and Co.

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), coach Rahul Dravid led the wishes after India beat New Zealand in the second T20I to level the series at 1-1. Dravid asked former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain Prithvi Shaw to congratulate the team. The men’s team was full of admiration for the girls who punched above their weight to achieve historic success.

Alongside the Indian team, the likes of President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi and Virat Kohli also joined hands to show their gesture for the team.

BCCI announces Rs 5 crore reward

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday announced a whopping cash reward of Rs 5 crore for the entire India squad following its title winning performance at the inaugural Women's U-19 T20 World Cup. India recorded a dominating seven-wicket win over England in the final in South Africa.

The Shafali Verma-led India U-19 squad managed to do what their seniors could not do by clearing the final hurdle in a global event.

"Women's Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women’s cricket several notches higher.

I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year," Shah tweeted after India's triumph. The secretary also invited the entire unit to Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

"I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration," he added.

