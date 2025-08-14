Tymal Mills leaves Jasprit Bumrah behind on unique T20 records list England pacer Tymal Mills was in agony as he fell flat to the ground, seeing the ball hit by Graham Clark flying over the boundary for the Northern Superchargers. However, Mills's couple of wickets did help him leapfrog a certain Jasprit Bumrah in an elite T20 list.

Southampton :

Left-arm pacer Tymal Mills went past Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday, after a couple of wickets he took for the Southern Brave in the Hundred clash against the Northern Superchargers on the list of bowlers with most wickets in T20 cricket in a country. Mills, with the crucial wickets of Zak Crawley and Harry Brook, now has 211 wickets to his name in England in T20 cricket, one more than Bumrah, who has scalped 210 in India, having played for India, Gujarat and Mumbai Indians in the short format.

Overall, Mills is 14th on the list of bowlers with the most T20 wickets in a country, led by Yuzvendra Chahal and Piyush Chawla, who both have 289 wickets to their name in India and fifth in England.

England's Danny Briggs (286), Samit Patel (255), India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar (254), Shakib Al Hasan (252) of Bangladesh, another Indian bowler, Amit Mishra (248), David Payne of England (238), David Willey (235), Harshal Patel (234) and Jaydev Unadkat (225), R Ashwin (223) of India and England's Chris Wood (223) are ahead of Mills and Bumrah in the list.

Mills and Jofra Archer did well to bring the game to the final five, with the Superchargers requiring 10 to win off the last five deliveries. Mills got a couple of deliveries bang on, but his two slower deliveries cost the Brave. One was a bit leg-sidish and Graham Clark just guided it between the keeper and the short-fine fielder to get the boundary. Five runs were needed off the final ball and Clarke threw the kitchen sink at it, and timed it to perfection as he roared and Miller fell flat on his back while seeing the ball flying over the long-on boundary.

This was the Brave's first loss for the season, while Superchargers returned to winning ways after falling on the wrong side of the result against the Trent Rockets in the previous game.